Uganda: Museveni Orders State Burial for Emorimor

6 February 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

President Museveni has directed that Emorimor Augustine Osuban Lemukol, the Iteso cultural leader be granted a state burial.

"I join the people of Teso, and the entire country to mourn the death of the Teso cultural leader His Highness Emorimor Papa Osuban Augustine Lemukol. I, therefore, in the great memory of Emorimor Papa Augustine Lemukol declare a state funeral," Museveni said on Sunday morning.

The president also described the deceased Iteso cultural leader as a great advocate of peace and unity whose devotion to preaching to preaching about moral and cultural values was paramount.

The Emorimor breathed his last yesterday evening at Mulago hospital where he had been admitted for two weeks battling Covid.

The Prime Minister of the Iteso Cultural Union yesterday said more information will be communicated regarding his funeral rites.

A state funeral is a public funeral ceremony, observing the strict rules of protocol held to honour people of national significance.

State funerals usually include much pomp and ceremony as well as religious overtones and distinctive elements of military tradition.

