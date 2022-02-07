Nigeria: 2023 - Kidwaya's Uncle, Joseph Waya Joins Benue Guber Race

Makurdi — A foremost journalist, Mr. Joseph Waya who is also the uncle of Kidwaya, the popular BBNaija 2020 Housemate, has joined the Benue state gubernatorial race.

Mr. Waya who made his intention known, weekend, in Makurdi said he was joining the race to provide selfless and purposeful leadership after being prompted by his kinsmen and community leaders.

While promising to disclose the platform he would be running in due course, Mr. Waya said he had also been under immense pressure from various groups since 1999 to run for elective office in the state.

He said, "during this period, even when rumors were rife at certain times that I would contest, I still politely resisted the pressure to do so. However, the beckoning of my kinsmen and time makes it more imperative than ever that I offer myself for service at this time.

"On 3rd November 2021, my kinsmen at Mbakena, Mbayongo in Vandeikya Local Government Area invited me home to a unique reception. During that reception, the elders informed me that, they had received repeated divine revelation to anoint me as 'the chosen one' to contest for the governorship election.

"Quoting the scriptures from the book of 1 Samuel 16:1, the elders, supported by the entire community, comprising of elders, women, and youths, said my choice for this mission was not only divinely revealed, but also met the wishes of the people.

"Following that uncommon encounter, I took several weeks and engaged in a quiet introspection, fasted, and prayed for discernment and spiritual guidance and I am assured that it is the right thing to do. Therefore, I have now accepted to run for the office of governor of our dear state, as this is God's will for me and the state.

"As many people have already known, I have always had a penchant for service, especially selfless service that requires selfdeprivation and sacrifice for the common good. Therefore, my decision to run for the governorship is solely informed by my undying desire to be of service to our people.

"I strongly believe that through my exemplary leadership, the citizens of our beloved state will experience remarkable improvement in their daily lives and, above all, God will be glorified and honored. "

"I should stress that in accepting to contest in the next governorship elections, I am conscious of the challenges and responsibilities which that office entails, but I am also cognizant of the wonderful opportunity to be of service."