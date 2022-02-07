Kenya: Battle for Political Supremacy in Western Kenya Takes Shape

Nairobi — The battle for political supremacy in Western Kenya is on Monday expected to take centre stage as Kenya Kwanza Alliance Principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula host Deputy President William Ruto in Busia as they popularise their new outfit.

The trio is also set to spread the message that sustainable economic growth will only be realised through empowerment of small enterprises that support millions of households.

Kakamega Governor and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Deputy Leader Wycliffe Oparanya is expected to host all ODM aspirants for various seats in the 5 Western counties of Vihiga, Busia, Kakamega, Bungoma, Trans Nzoia for a consultative meeting.

Oparanya's meeting is expected to set the pace for party primaries which they are expected to hold jointly with new entrant Democratic Action Party of Kenya.

The second term governor has been positioning himself as the region's topmost political leader and appears to be stamping his authority on the region which has for years been accused of lacking a kingpin.