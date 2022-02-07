Zimbabwe: Exciting Zimbabwean Teenager Ndiweni Charms Newcastle Boss

WHILE domestic football is bleeding under the inept leadership, exciting Zimbabwean teenager Michael Ndiweni is doing his best to fly the country's flag high in foreign lands after he was called by Newcastle boss Eddie Howe to train with the English Premiership side.

Howe wants to have a closer look at the Magpies Under-18 prodigy as he looks to beef-up his strikeforce in the battle to survive relegation.

The 18-year-old, who was born in England to Zimbabwean parents, is yet to make a senior appearance yet for the North East club, but has been flying at youth level with incredible goal-scoring figures.

According to Newcastle writer Ciaran Kelly, the exciting striker was called up to train with Newcastle first team after Howe's scouting mission and could be considered after Newcastle United's failed attempts to sign Reims striker Hugo Ekitike and Manchester United's Jesse Lingard in the January transfer window, despite already spending £25m on Chris Wood from Burnley.

Newcastle's strike-force was left handicapped following the injury to Cullum Wilson.

"Newcastle are a little light up-front after Callum Wilson suffered a calf injury in December and the Magpies attempted to sign Hugo Ekitike and Jesse Lingard last month despite already spending £25m on Chris Wood.

"Perhaps, then, it is not a surprise that Howe has taken a closer look at Ndiweni, who has scored a dozen goals for the club's Under-18s this season.

"Howe and his staff were actually at St James' Park to watch the 18-year-old striker and the young Magpies defeat Colchester United to progress to the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup last month," wrote Kelly.

The forward, who has been on the club's books since the age of 12, scored a well-taken goal in the 3-2 victory after the Throckley lad previously netted a double in the win at West Ham in the third round.

In fact, Ndiweni has been in impressive form bagging 12 goals in 13 games for Newcastle Under-18s this season.

Ndiweni was born in England to Zimbabwean parents on December 2, 2003, and this makes him eligible for both Zimbabwe and England at international level.

He is among the best football prospects in the United Kingdom after he was named in The Guardian's top 20 upcoming youngsters last year. Regarding his chance for breakthrough, the UK's Football Transfer Tavern reported: "With the window now closed, Howe will have to use other resources to increase his options up top, and that may mean digging into the academy instead of looking at free agents or emergency loans.

"He has scored no fewer than 18 goals in 31 games in total over all competitions across the last three seasons, including 12 in 13 this term, and given Wilson's injury, he will feel that he can at least make the bench in the next senior match-day squad.

"Nonetheless, the Toon Army will want to see academy lads given a chance, and Ndiweni is certainly someone who can grow with senior players around him." Ndiweni was captured training with the senior team in the club's latest training gallery along with some youth players and the club's new signings last Friday.

Newcastle are looking to turn things around in their quest for survival and have spent in excess of £90m during the January window. They have brought in Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes from Olympique Lyon, Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Dan Burn and on-loan Aston Villa defender Matt Targett.

The expenditure, which could rise above £90m, has given renewed hopes to Newcastle's survival prospects, with Howe's side currently one point adrift of safety, having won just twice all season. They face home fixtures against Everton and Aston Villa next, with away trips to the capital against West Ham and Brentford to follow.

Relegation rivals Burnley and Watford both hold games in hand on Newcastle, while Norwich have moved out of the relegation zone with successive wins.