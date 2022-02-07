Zimbabwe Commemorates World Cancer Day

Last Friday, Zimbabwe joined the rest of the world in commemorating World Cancer Day (WCD).

Commemorated annually on February 4 globally, WCD ran under the theme "Closing the cancer care gap".

The theme will run from this year to 2024.

The theme encourages everyone to work towards "Equity" in the delivery of cancer services.

WCD mainly focuses on raising awareness on cancer prevention, detection and how it is treated. Speaking to The Herald, Cancer Association of Zimbabwe (CAZ) fund-raising and events officer, Linda Mazorodze, said the theme calls upon everyone to act accordingly.

"The theme calls upon everyone to act accordingly in the prevention and control of cancer in order to successfully close the care gap," she said.

"This commemoration comes at a time when cancer patients in Zimbabwe are facing a number of challenges from the cancer itself and the current Covid-19 pandemic."

The Zimbabwean government is also closing the cancer gap through establishment of cancer multi-disciplinary teams, formation of National Cancer Forum (NCF), decentralisation of cervical cancer screening and making accommodation available for patients in hospitals.

"The cancer management guidelines that were drafted should be revised, adopted and operationalised as soon as possible as they are critical in closing the cancer care gap," said Mazorodze.

"Government's existing structures such as the National Pharmaceutical Company of Zimbabwe should import and distribute oncology medicines.

"This can enable inter-governmental bilateral agreements with drug-producing countries and, thereby significantly improve the availability of cancer related medicines in public hospitals and reduce the cost of cancer drugs in order to close the cancer care gap between the rich and the poor."

According to International Agency for Research (IARC), a cancer agency of the World Health Organisation (WHO), the most frequently occurring cancer is cervical followed by breast cancer in women and prostate cancer in men. The Cancer Association of Zimbabwe is very optimistic of the fight against cancer and, therefore, calls all stakeholders to unite in the fight against cancer.

"Cancer in not beyond our reach as we can do a lot in areas of prevention, early detection, treatment and care," said Mazorodze. "We take this momentous opportunity to urge government and its partners, members of the public and other stakeholders alike, to step up efforts towards closing the current cancer care gap." Cancer is a disease in which body cells grow uncontrollably and spread into the other parts of the body.

It is advised to check some of the early signs of cancer which may include; abnormal bumps, unexplained fevers, night sweats or unintentional weight loss.

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, also marked "World Cancer Day 2022" themed "Close the care gap" together with African First Ladies through their Cancer Access Programme to build cancer care capacity with the aim to increase the number of oncologists and develop the first multidisciplinary cancer care teams across the continent.

CEO of Merck Foundation Senator Rasha Kelej, emphasised: "We at Merck Foundation, together with African First Ladies, mark WCD every day, in a very special and unique way.

"That is by transforming and advancing cancer care in Africa by building professional capacity and improving access to quality and equitable cancer care in the continent. We are making history together by providing this important training for the first oncologists and/or the first cancer care team in many countries across Africa".

Despite rising incidence and mortality rates in Africa, cancer has been given low priority in the research field and healthcare services.

It has been estimated that by 2030 there will be a 70 percent increase in new cancer cases due to population growth and aging.

"I am proud that Merck Foundation has successfully been able to increase the limited number of oncologist in Africa by providing oncology specialty training to more than 90 young doctors from 25 African countries," Dr Kelej said.

Launched in 2016, the Merck Foundation Cancer Access Programme provides one, two and three years fellowship, diploma and master degree for African doctors from 25 African countries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines NCDs Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The clinical training is conducted in India, Egypt and Kenya.

Moreover, Merck Foundation also recently started to provide scholarships for two years online PG Diploma in Cancer and Clinical Oncology from one of the reputed universities in the UK.

"We are striving to form Multidisciplinary Oncology Care teams in many countries by providing training in Medical Oncology, Surgery Oncology, Pediatrics Oncology, Gynecology Oncology, Radiation Oncology, Oncology Nursing, Oncopathology, and Radiology Technician training," said Dr Kelej.

"We are proud that we are making history in Africa through training the first oncologists and first cancer care teams in many countries such as; The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Burundi, Liberia, Guinea Conakry, Central African Republic, Chad, and Niger.

"Merck Foundation is committed to leading Africa to a better future through transforming the landscape of cancer care in the continent."