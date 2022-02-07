Zimbabwe: Man Axes Two Sons

ZRP is investigating a case of murder that occurred at Nyandoro Village, Chief Chireya Gokwe on 02/02/22, where a man (43) murdered his two sons (aged 7 and 14) with an axe.

The bodies of the victims were found with deep cuts on the necks in a maize field and the father's axe was recovered on the scene while his shoe prints were observed near the bodies.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect.

ZRP Glen View is investigating a sudden death incident that occurred at a house in 40th Crescent, Glen View where a minor (three) went to play at a neighbour's house and allegedly fell into hot water which was being carried to a bathroom.

The victim was burnt on the head, face and back and was taken to hospital where he died upon admission.

On 04/02/22, ZRP Mabelreign recorded a case of robbery where a motorist (34) driving a Maroon Nissan Note vehicle AES 9606 was robbed of the vehicle, US$97 cash and an Itel A56 cellphone.

The victim had offered a lift to three unknown people along Highglen Road, Harare, going to Kuwadzana before one of the suspects grabbed her by the neck from behind and took control of the vehicle.

The trio later dumped the complainant in Ashdown Park.

On 04/02/22, a Harare man (39) was robbed of a blue Honda Fit vehicle AFH 3672 after giving a lift to two unknown men near Wilma Turnoff, Chitungwiza. The suspects brandished an unknown pistol before they stole the vehicle, US$69 cash, ZW$200 and a Samsung A205 cellphone.