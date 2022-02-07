Zimbabwe: Gweru Miner in Court for Murder

A GWERU artisinal miner was over the weekend dragged to court to answer murder charges after he allegedly chopped off a rival's head following a dispute.

Phelandaba Tshuma, 36, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda, who remanded him in custody until February 18.

The court heard that on January 7 Tshuma and his accomplices − Givemore Ngomeni, Morris Tshuma and Trust Mupedziswa − allegedly connived to murder a colleague after a dispute.

The gang allegedly armed themselves with knives and machetes and went to Epworth where they kidnapped the deceased.

They are believed to have chopped off his head and, after killing him, they dumped his body at Arlington Estate. The body of the deceased was found by a passerby and a report was made with the police.

The body was taken to Harare Hospital where a post mortem was conducted which revealed the man died from mixed shock and severe and multiple injuries. On February 4, the police received information Tshuma was at Holly's mine in Kadoma where he was arrested.

Lynette Gwarisa appeared for the state.