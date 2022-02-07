Zimbabwe: Zodwa's Golden Jubilee Illuminates Cape Town

IT'S been dubbed the Mother Of All Parties.

Helicopters, boat cruises, expensive champagne, and endless parties have been the theme of their bash in Cape Town. The cost of the mega party, which has been rocking the Mother City, is still being worked out but, not many will be surprised if more than US$200 000 was invested in the huge bash.

Harare businesswoman, Zodwa Mkandla, who is part of the capital's social scene, has been celebrating her Golden Jubilee and chose Cape Town as the setting for the big bash.

They are the second group of Zimbabweans to invade the Mother City, in the past few weeks, for grand celebrations after a group of car dealers turned heads in Cape Town with the birthday party for one of them, known as "Boss Archie."

This time, it was the "Rich Cousins" who were in town for the extravagant celebrations to mark the 50th birthday of Mkandla, who is also known as "Zozo."

Zozo is the leader of the "Rich Cousins," a group of individuals who include Thandie Makuyana, Mitchell Kawome, Belinda Murawo, Gina Duri, Lisa Maropafadzo, Danya Kabwebwe, Marvelous Gumise, Chipo's Closet, Nobunkosi Ndlovu and Martha Mudzvova. They have pledged to build a school as their contribution to the "Zodwa's 50 for 50 Foundation."

Mkandla and her friends painted the "Mother City" green with their strict dress code themed 50 shades of green for the ladies and black tuxedo for the gents.

The glamorous event was held at Cavalli Wine Estate and the birthday girl arrived in a chopper showing off the stunning Cape Town scenery with the Table Mountain in the background.

Mkandla launched her "Zodwa's 50 for 50 Foundation" last Wednesday.

Two weeks ago, a group of Harare car dealers invaded Cape Town for a five-day birthday bash of booze, boat cruises and non-stop music.

The US$100 000 party saw the birthday boy being entertained by South African artist, DJ Tira, at a joint in the Mother City.

The guys who graced the birthday bash included local rapper Stunner.