Zimbabwe: Ndiraya Welcomes Old Student Murera

DYNAMOS coach Tonderai Ndiraya's search for a versatile defensive midfielder is over after securing his former Ngezi Platinum Stars student, Keith Murera.

Ndiraya had revealed last week that he was looking at signing a decent midfielder following the departure of the industrious Ali Maliselo, who is now at Herentals.

And he got what he had been looking for, given the former star had failed to lure Murera to Dynamos last year.

Murera was Ngezi Platinum's longest serving player but he decided to change the environment upon the expiry of his contract with the Mhondoro side at the end of last year.

And Ndiraya is a happy man, especially after watching Murera on top of his game in a practice match against Yadah on Saturday.

Deployed in a three-man midfield alongside fellow newcomer Ralph Kawondera and Shadreck Nyahwa, Murera had a game to remember against a good Yadah side.

He was as effective in attack as he was with defensive duties.

"You cannot ask for more from a player who you have always trusted," Ndiraya said.

"I have worked with (Keith) Murera over the years when I was still with Ngezi Platinum Stars.

"He is a polished youngman and a complete player.

"He knows his midfield roles and executes the tasks with remarkable distinction.

"We tried to sign him last year but unfortunately we couldn't get him. And his coming here now is a plus on our part.

"We have lost one of our most hardworking players Ali (Maliselo) and we have been looking for someone who could fill that gap.

"But we have always had Keith Murera on top of our mind. He was always the priority and there is no better feeling than getting your first choice to sign.

"I know his strengths and weaknesses, that is the good part of it. He will fit in well and I have no doubt he will be a huge part of attempt to reclaim the glamour associated with our team."

Murera spent the past year playing as a right-back at Ngezi Platinum and it is his flexibility that the Mhondoro team's suspended coach, Rodwell Dhlakama, has always singled out.

"I have several players to look up to and almost two per each position.

"This team has depth and I always want to thank the management who keep things intact at the club.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As a coach I don't want to single out any individuals, especially considering that a team has 11 players in the field at any given moment. But, like what I have always said, Murera is a top, top player.

"I think he is one of the very few players who can play at any given position. His versatility is out of this world.

"You deploy him in defence, he is a master, in midfield and even in attack he just performs very well," said Dhlakama last year.

But, Murera may not have it easy at the Glamour Boys who have spent more than any other team in the current transfer period.

Besides Nyahwa and Kawondera, Murera will have to fend off competition for a midfield place in Ndiraya's team from other players like Trevor Mavunga, King Nadolo and Albert Manenji.

Murera is DeMbare's fourth high-profile signing after Evans Katema, Brendon Mpofu and Kawondera.

Dynamos have also secured two Ghanaians, Emmanuel Paga and Martin Ofori, as well as Nigerian Alex Orotomal, who will be available once their paperwork is completed.