Zimbabwe: Golden Eagles Continue Fine Run

GOLDEN Eagles continued with their fine form in the ZIFA Northern Region Division One Soccer League after they saw off Golden Valley 4-1 at Chakari on Saturday.

The Joel Luphahla-coached ambitious side managed to collect all the three points away from home after they were also the biggest winners last weekend when they walloped PAM United 6-0.

Goals from Aaron Zeka, Lindell Mupfumisi, Claude Mapoka and Albert Nyamutsaka were enough to seal victory for Golden Eagles against Golden Valley on Saturday.

Luphahla's side are now a point behind log leaders Herentals Under-20 side who managed a 1-1 draw with Commando Bullets on the same day.

Former national team player, Luphahla, said they are looking forward to continue picking up points and is happy with the support they are getting from their sponsors.

"We are very happy with way we are playing and the boys are working hard; and with this kind of commitment, we will challenge for the championship.

"The game was good and we managed to score early goals which gave us confidence and we now look forward to the next game," said Luphahla.

ZIFA Northern Region Division One League Results

Cam and Motor 0, Karoi United 3; Herentals Under-20 1, Commando Bullets 1; Trojan Stars 0, Black Mambas 0; PAM United 1, Simba Bhora 2; Golden Valley 1, Golden Eagles 4; Chinhoyi Stars 3, Banket United 0.