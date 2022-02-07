Zimbabwe: Shamed At Wedding. . .groom's Wife Stops Ceremony

WHAT was supposed to be a special day for a Harare woman ended in shame, with her collapsing several times, after her white wedding was stopped by the groom's first wife in Harare on Saturday.

The groom, Everisto Mukura, has four wives. His latest wife, Anne Ntini Dube, whom he intended to wed, was so humiliated she collapsed several times and covered her veil with an orange cloth, to avoid being photographed.

Reverend Shirichena was the presiding marriage officer. Everisto's first wife, Sheron Chitowa, stopped the wedding after coming with her two children to the ceremony, armed with their birth certificates, to prove her marriage.

Pastor Mathias Madzivanyika and his wife Mildred, were among the guests and they played their part to console the distraught bride. The clergyman spoke to Sheron first before meeting Anne and Everisto.

"This is not the end of life," said Mildred, addressing Sheron. Maybe, you remember my husband and me when we were labelled Satanists for preaching good news."

Guests had mixed feelings about the events. Some wanted Everisto to hand a token of divorce to Sheron, so as to continue with the programme, while others blamed him for preparing a wedding knowing he was still attached.

"Everisto deserves to be treated that way because he knew that he has four wives,"

"We have different types of marriage Acts in our country and he should have chosen one that goes with his beliefs or preferences.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"A white wedding is for men who are comfortable with one wife, kwete vebarika.

"As for Anne, she wasted our time in preparing two bridal showers when she was aware that Everisto had four wives.

"The two have shamed us. They invited us to a shameful wedding."

Rev Shirichena was kept busy as guests enquired if he was aware of the outstanding issues.

"The two are not my congregants but engaged me to officiate at their wedding," said Rev Shirichena.

They never said anything close to the issues that is why I asked with confidence if there was anyone among guests who had queries about the two," he said.

Anne and Everisto refused to entertain H-Metro for their side of the story.