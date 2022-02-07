Zimbabwe: Relief for Expecting Mothers in Marondera

Marondera Rural District Council has built a clinic, expecting mothers' shelter and accommodation for staff using devolution funds, in a bid to boost availability of health care services in the area.

Some of the resources used in the construction were mobilised by Chakadini Old Students' Association (COSA) and the community health committee.

The project started in 2017 after COSA and the community health committee decided to improve health facilities.

Construction only paced up after the intervention of Government through devolution funds. More support also came from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

Chakadini Clinic is located in Marondera West's Ward 10 and has capacity to cater for more than 1 000 people.

Marondera RDC chief executive, Mr Tichafara Gundo, said construction of clinics was part of the major infrastructure projects in progress. Over $27 million was channelled towards construction of the clinic block, waiting mothers' shelter, clinic furniture and equipment.

"As of now we completed clinic block, while waiting mothers' shelter and staff accommodation is at 90 percent towards completion," he said.

"Clinics are part of the major infrastructural developments which we are implementing under the devolution concept."

In an interview, COSA chairperson Mr Jerold Sasa, said they decided to pool resources for the construction of a clinic to reduce the distance that people walk to the nearest health facility.

People used to walk for 5km, but President Mnangagwa's Government has resolved to ensure that people should have health and education facilities close to where they live, in line with Vision 2030 of an empowered and prosperous middle income society.

"As Chakadini Old Students' Association, we noted that our community has no clinic and people are walking for more than 5km to access health facilities," said Mr Sasa.

"We started building this clinic in 2017 in partnership with community health centre committee using our own resources.

"Marondera Rural District Council came to our rescue using devolution funds since the development has been crippled by resources constraints."

Mr Sasa commended the Zimbabwe Defence Forces which provided builders, electricians, plumbers and carpenters.

Government is forging ahead with the devolution thrust to improve infrastructure in communities so as to uplift the peoples' living standards.

This year, $42,5 billion has been set aside under the National Budget, up from $19,5 billion from last year, to fund devolution programmes countrywide.