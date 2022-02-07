Malawi: Court Sets Free Murder Suspects for Overstaying On Remand

A court has set free on bail over 60 murder suspects, some of them have been released unconditionally for over staying on remand.

Ad hoc homicide camp courts with High Court judges who heard bail applications for murder suspects who have overstayed on remand, have released the over 60 murder suspects.

Other murder remandees, who were remanded for 14 years, have been released unconditionally.

Executive Director of Centre for Human Rights, Education, Advice and Assistance (CHREAA), Victor Mhango has said most of the suspects stayed on remand for years because they were poor and could not afford a lawyer to apply bail for them.

Mhango said the justice system released the people after conducting homicide camp courts considering that the delay to hand them a punishment eventually violated the rights of the remandees.

"Many of these people are very poor and did not have any financial muscle to hire a lawyer," said Mhango.

He said the released remandees are from Chichiri, Mulanje, Chikwawa and Thyolo prisons.

Mhango said remandees like adding that Allan Tebulo stayed in jail for 14 years waiting for judgement.