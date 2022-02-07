Tanzania: Analysts Salute CCM's Strong Leadership

AS today, ruling party CCM hit 45th Anniversary since its establishment of 1977, analysts and political commentators have mentioned strong leadership and adherence to the party's constitutions as key attributors for it to remain a long serving party in Africa.

CCM, which came to effect from the 5th February 1977 after unification of the Tanganyika African National Union (TANU) from the Mainland side and Afro-Shirazi Party (ASP) of Zanzibar, has managed to maintain its status of being the ruling party in the country.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' on different occasions ahead of today's event, analysts also commended party leaders and all the members for always remaining strong and coming up with innovative ideas that have placed the ruling party on track.

A University of Dodoma (UDOM) Lecturer Dr Paul Lousulie said despite the fact that the party has a strong constitution, principles and regulations; CCM has also managed to work together with other friendly political parties from outside the country.

Some of the parties that have political links with CCM include the Communist Party of China (CPC), African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa and Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) of Zimbabwe.

Others are SWAPO (Namibia) Frelimo (Mozambique) and CNDD-FDD from Burundi.

"Already, it has scooped trust of Tanzanians since the party has been winning all the Presidential elections as well as scooping majority seats in the legislative, members of the council as well as local government elections being conducted in the country," he said.

He also noted that CCM has a good network of leadership from grassroots to the national level, a move that has enabled it to be recognised across the country.

He was of the view that unlike other parties, CCM has spread in all villages and wards; in this case, it has been easy for it to win elections and be trusted by Tanzanians.

"Moreover, CCM has a predictable system of choosing its leaders, the process is done by considering all democratic procedures as a result of continuing winning public trust," he noted.

But, a lecturer from Tumaini University Dar es Salaam College (Tudarco) Rachel Yusuph nods to the CCM principles, philosophy and ideology that, according to her, have strengthened democracy within the party.

She called for the necessity of other parties to learn from the ruling party, if they want to win the trust of Tanzanians in the elections coming forward.

According to her, CCM is everywhere from grassroots to the national level, and it has invested a lot in human capital, members and its philosophy.

"That is why we are seeing it commemorating the anniversary in style, despite ups and downs it has been facing, but the party has remained strong all the time," she urged.

For his part, Dr Zacharia Malima of the University of Dar es Salaam believes that the inability of the opposition parties to nominate quality candidates during elections as among the reasons for CCM's continued victory.

According to him, CCM has always been nominating influential and competent candidates, and placing proper systems for transfer of power.

"Some of the opposition parties have been under the chairmanship of a single person for a long time. In political parties, there must be a recession plan."

"In CCM, there is trust and respect for the constitution, regulations and tradition," he noted, adding that political parties need to have a recession plan that would allow smooth transfer of power.

The views were in support of what was said by an Assistant Lecturer of Mzumbe University, Mr Jerlum Kilumile, who was confident that CCM's constitution, regulations and its tradition that allow the President to hold duo responsibilities was the key factor for its all-time success.

He was positive that CCM has built a bold philosophy and tradition through which the party has been able to win the confidence of Tanzanians.

"The fact that the party's constitution and trading allows the president to also serve as its chairperson has enabled the party to perform better," he noted.

From the year 1977, CCM has been led by six Chairpersons who also happened to be Presidents of the United Republic of Tanzania.

A list of list of CCM former chairpersons has the late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere (1977-1885), Ali Hassan Mwinyi (1986-1995), the late Benjamin Mkapa (1996- 2005), Jakaya Kikwete (2006-2016) and the late Dr John Magufuli, who served the party from 2016 to March 2021.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan took the party Chairpersonship in May 2021, during the extraordinary congress of the ruling CCM, after being voted in by all 1,862 members.

She was voted in to take over from the Late Dr John Magufuli, who passed on March 17, 2021.