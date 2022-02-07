Tanzania: Govt Eyes to Triple Avocado Production

THE government has vowed to continue investing heavily in research and improved seedlings to facilitate avocado farming and thus increase production of the crop from current 48,000 tonnes to 140,000 tonnes annually in the next three years.

Agriculture Minister Hussein Bashe revealed in the Parliament on Thursday that the government through the National Agricultural Research Institute (TARI) will increase efforts to ensure that it comes up with impactful research so as to support farmers who venture into the crop to improve lives and transform economies.

He was responding to a question from Shally Raymond (Special Seats-CCM) and a supplementary question by Festo Sanga (Makete, CCM).

He said the government in collaboration with the private sector will from next year start producing improved avocado seedlings and supply them to farmers in various regions while capacitating them with prerequisite knowledge and skills on how to grow them for better yields.

"We aim to stop the ongoing irregular production and selling of avocado seedlings, something which discourages the crop, we will soon launch new guidelines which will supervise the crop and thus stimulate smart avocado farming in the country," he said.

Bashe said the government was conducting mapping in five regions to supply them with improved seeds to ensure that the crop gets its value and wins international markets.

"We will construct common use facilities in the regions of Iringa, Kilimanjaro, Njombe and Dar es Salaam so as to facilitate smooth storage, packaging of the crop," he added.

He acknowledged that avocado farming is key in the fight against poverty, saying that the government will increase support to enable farmers tap into the avocado global market.

In his supplementary question, MP Sanga wanted to know the government plan to supply avocado seedlings to farmers free of charge as it is doing the cotton, cashew nuts and palm so as to stimulate farming and attract more farmers to venture in the crop.

Deputy Minister for Agriculture Antony Mavunde said the government's aim is to increase avocado farming and find more markets outside the country.

Responding to a supplementary question by MP Shally, Mavunde said the government will continue supporting and attracting women in avocado farming so as to increase income.

In her question, Shally wanted to know the government's plan to support women in the Kilimanjaro region with enough seedlings so as to support them to grow and produce quality avocados.