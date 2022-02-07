Rwanda: FIBA World Cup Qualifiers - U.S.-Based Power-Forward Mpoyo Jets in

5 February 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

US-based Axel Mpoyo has joined the national team camp ahead of the forthcoming FIBA World Cup qualifiers scheduled to take place from February 25-27, in Dakar, Senegal.

The team is currently residing at Elevate Hotel, Nyarutarama, training twice a day at the Kigali Arena.

Mpoyo arrived in the country on Friday night.

He is part of the 19-man roster that head coach Cheikh Sarr summoned to prepare for the qualifiers.

Rwanda is in Group B of the qualifiers, along with two-time reigning African champions Tunisia, Cameroon and South Sudan.

The national team will play a warm-up game against Egypt in Dakar before embarking on the qualifiers campaign on February 25.

The team departs for Senegal in the middle of this month. Bahrain-based shooting guard Kenny Gasana and Belgium-based power-forward William Robeyns will meet the team in Senegal.

During the qualifiers, 16 African teams will be battling for a spot in the FIBA World Cup that will take place in Indonesia, Japan and Philippines next year.

The qualifiers journey will run over an 18-month period.

Teams will have to go through a six-window qualifying process that will eventually determine the final 32 teams for the World Cup. Africa will be represented by five teams.

