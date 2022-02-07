Namibia: Wanderers Go Top After Rain Disruptions

WANDERERS regained the lead in the 50-over Premier League title race after WHS Old Boys suffered a narrow defeat to United on the Duckworth Lewis System.

With rain in Windhoek disrupting both scheduled matches, Old Boys suffered a six-run defeat to United on the Duckworth Lewis System, while Wanderers and MR24/7 Welwitschia shared the points after their match was called off without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield.

At the United field, Old Boys were restricted to 184 all out, while United reached 91 for three wickets off 27 overs when the rains came down.

With no more play possible, the result had to be determined via the DLS, and here United came out on top, winning by a mere six runs, with their seven wickets in hand being a determining factor.

After being sent in to bat, Old Boys struggled to get going as they were pegged back by regular wickets.

Amongst their top order, Craig Williams scored 19, Zane Green 15, Gerhard Erasmus 23 and when Malan Kruger was dismissed for 19 they had slumped to 94 for six wickets.

Gerhard Jansen van Rensburg, however, led a revival, scoring 53 not out off 58 balls (5x4, 1x6), while he received good support from Donovan Zealand (10) and Zhivago Groenewald (22) before Old Boys were all out for 184 off 34,3 overs.

For United, Michael van Lingen took three wickets for 27 runs off 7,3 overs, while Damon Coetzee took 3/41 off eight overs.

In reply, United got off to a solid start as Lohan Louwrens and Adam Bassingthwaighte shared an opening wicket stand of 62 runs, before Louwrens was caught on the boundary off Zhivago Groenewald's bowling for 37 off 52 balls (3x4, 2x6).

Michael van Lingen was dismissed for a golden duck, caught behind off Donovan Zealand's bowling, while JW Visagie was dismissed for 12, but Bassingthwaighte remained not out on 36 to take United to 91/3 when the rains came and put an end to the game.

Groenewald was Old Boys' most successful bowler, taking 2/22 off seven overs.

Wanderers now lead the log on 20 points, followed by Old Boys on 18, CCD on 12, United on eight and Welwitschia on two points.