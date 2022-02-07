Zimbabwe: Tanganda Tea Company, a Mainstay in the Chipinge Community

The Tanganda Tea Company Limited a part of Chipinge's history continues to show how it has managed to not only last so long but grow to be Zimbabwe's largest producer, packer, and distributor of Tea.

As a people-centred business, Tanganda has been actively improving the lives of its employees and the community of Chipinge. The company provides free food packs, production bonuses, free clinics, subsidised schooling, training and overall subsidised medical treatment for the Chipinge community.

Since its inception, the company has invested significantly in enhancing its capacity and widening the product range for the local and export markets. It is a great example of how a company can succeed with a vibrant and forward-looking management. The company has actively looked at risk and ways to mitigate it to ensure long-term growth.

The company which employs over 5000 people with the majority in Manicaland has continued to grow its operations and its diversification plan has gained root. Tanganda is now getting to be known not just for its tea but as an agricultural export business.

Chipinge, synonymous with Tanganda Tea Company is now also known for its Coffee, Macadamia Nuts and Avocados and as a leading export region for agricultural products. The organisation exports 80 percent of its tea products, almost 90 percent of avocados and nearly 100 percent of macadamia nuts.

An example of the company's foresight has been the building of four dams and boreholes at Ratelshoek, Tingamira and Jersey, to alleviate adverse weathers such as drought and extended dry seasons. Tanganda has also insured their crops such as Avocados against hailstorms and other perils.

The company has invested in Solar plants on its Ratelshoek, Tingamira and Jersey estates to produce an aggregate of 4.4MW. This project is due for completion in March 2022 and will go a long way in ensuring consistent production, extended irrigation support, and minimum downtime due to any erratic power supply.

As the company diversified, they have gone into the growing of Macadamia Nuts. These currently take up a combined 850 Ha of the company's estates. The average age of the plantation is 8 years on and Macadamia trees have a 40-year economic life. The company intends to invest in a microjet on all macadamia plantations which will improve both water efficiency and yield realisation. They are also looking at installing a Cracking plant as they look to expand their value addition locally.

Avocado Trees now take up 448 Ha over 2 estates. These are reaching maturity with an average age of 7 years and the company expects yields to grow over the next few years.

The company is continuing to introduce new products into the market. Strong exploration and diversification of the Tanganda tea company continue to indicate the sustainable contribution and future growth of its resource base. Recently, they took Tanganda Herbal Infusions, Zumbani to market, and the premium water brand, Tingamira continues to be a pristine water source that has widely been accepted by the market.

This has resulted in a strong portfolio of brands that includes Tanganda Tea, Stella Tea, Healthi Green, Tanganda Herbal Infusions Moringa, Natra Rooibos, Nella Rooibos, and High Country Coffee on the domestic market. They also grow Coffee marketed under the Nespresso Brand.

The company continues to be appropriately positioned as an upmarket trusted brand. It also participates in esteemed business membership organizations such as the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries, Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce, and other platforms to influence sound and conducive economic policies. This makes it a sound, sustainable and attractive company for locals, Diasporas, and foreign investors looking to invest on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.