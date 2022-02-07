Tanzania: Noose Hangs On DEDs

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has put in-line all District Executive Directors (DEDs), noting that underperformers will face the chop by February 18th, this year.

The President's warning comes hardly two days after she revoked the appointment of four district executive directors due to misappropriation of the fund released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to counter the effects of Covid- 19 pandemic.

The directors whose appointment were revoked are Paul Malala of Buchosa District in Mwanza Region, Bernard Limbe of Iringa Municipal Council, Elias Andrea of Mbeya City Council and Zefrin Lubuva of Singida- Urban Municipality.

President Samia made the latest remarks after inspecting the development of Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial Hospital project in Musoma and later addressed the residents of Mara as a part of her working tour in the region, on Sunday.

Earlier, the President received development report updates from Mara Regional Commissioner (RC) Ally Hapi, who reported massive irregularities, including embezzlement of funds and bureaucracy, which are impeding the development of the region.

"I am saddened by the fact that all the embezzlement of funds and project delays are occurring in the presence of the citizens, regional, district and council authorities," decried President Samia.

Having learned of the grave misconduct, the president issued an alarm to all the DEDs countrywide, reminding them that they are still in their six months' probation since their appointment in August last year, which is bound to expire on February 18th this year.

The Head of State directed the Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Innocent Bashungwa to submit a six-month performance report of the DEDs to determine whether they are fit for the roles, maintaining that the orders also apply for the four DEDs who have been dismissed.

President Samia also directed relevant authorities to engage the committees used in the supervision of classroom construction, which were executed under the Tanzania Covid-19 Social Economic Response Plan (TCRP) programme during the implementation of water and health facilities projects across the country.

She urged the committee to maintain the same pace and spirit, which were previously employed while supervising the classroom projects carried out across the country. Commenting further on the grave misconduct in Mara Region, President Samia held the residents and regional leadership accountable, pointing out that they were all not concerned with the development of the region.

"I want the Regional Commissioner, District Commissioners and District Executive Directors to assess yourselves, while I also carry out my own investigation before arriving at a decision... some people will have to go.

"Some DCs will have to step aside due to delaying implementation of projects," she stressed. Ms Samia expressed total dismay over the fact that the government was disbursing huge sums of funds for the implementation of various development projects in the region but some people were swindling the money.

She maintained that such kinds of acts will not be tolerated, calling up every individual at their different capacities to step up in revealing the evils rather than waiting for the president to carry out a tour to tackle the concerns.

Presenting challenges facing the region earlier, Mr Hapi revealed that for a longtime the projects being executed in Tarime Rural, Bunda Rural and Musoma Rural had stalled due to various reasons.

He pointed out that in Bunda, the implementation of construction of the council's headquarters had made no progress while 400m/- was spent.

"The heads of department are a major problem for they are in the chain of embezzling the government funds," said Mr Hapi.

He appealed to the president and the Minister of State in the President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government to carry out a total overhaul concerning the heads of units in the councils because they make up the council management as final decision makers for people to gain development in the region.