Rwanda: Cycling - Uhiriwe Makes Team Qhubeka Squad for the Season

5 February 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Rwandan cyclist Renus Uhiriwe has been named in the squad for Team Qhubeka UCI Continental team in 2022.

The young racer was on Friday named as part of his club's fourteen players selected to compete this season as they hope to swoop a host of trophies in the cycling calendar year.

The 20 year-old cyclist who won the 2019 African Continental Junior Champion in Ethiopia had previously found it difficult performing in competitions in Europe but he hit form towards the end of last year and has been one of his club's best racers.

Uhiriwe also represented Rwanda at the 2019 UCI World Road Championships in Yorkshire, United Kingdom and has been among the best racers in the Rwandan national cycling team over the years.

He is part of the Rwandan cycling team that will compete in the 2022 Tour du Rwanda this month.

