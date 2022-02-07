Nigeria: #EndSARS - We're Yet to Recover From Attacks, Says Ondo APC

The devastating effect of the 2020 #EndSARS protest and subsequence attack on the state Secretariat of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State is yet to be overcomed. This assertion was given by the state chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin at the weekend, in Akure, at a ceremony to receive office equipment and plastic chairs worth about N10 million, on behalf of the six council areas in the Southern Senatorial District of the state.

The equipment and plastic chairs were donated to the local government areas party Secretariats in Ilaje, Ese-Odo, Okitipupa, Irele, Odigbo and Ileoluji/Oke-Igbo by Mr. Mathew Oye Oyerinmade.

The equipment and other materials including: 460 plastic chairs, six generating sets, six DSTV decoders and accessories, Six 43 inchies LCD television sets, 6 pieces of ceiling fans and six sets of public address system.

Adetimehin, while receiving the donations from Oyerinmade who is a Senatorial aspirant for Ondo South Senatorial District, said the items will cushion the effect and damages of #ENDSARS protesters at the party Secretariats.

While thanking the aspirant for the good gestures towards the party, especially in the senatorial district, he pleaded that aspirants and other wealthy members of the party should come to the aide of the state secretariat for such donations.

Adetimehin, who was represented by the Director of Administration of the State APC, Mr. Smart Omodunni said: "This is a very great move and good gestures towards the party by Oyerinmade, and it is also very commendable." Thus, these materials are going to be distributed to the six local government areas in the south for the good use of members in that District; we also ask for such generous donations to be extended to the State Secretariat here in Akure.

"As you will observe, we're not using any public address system for this ceremony and no generating set to power the building; this office had those equipments and furniture before the #EndSARS protesters attacked the building, vandalised and set the whole place ablaze.

So, as a political party, we're using Oyerinmade as a point of contact to other aspirants and party bigwigs, to come to our aide by donating and providing these equipments and materials for the benefit of all at the State party Secretariat", Omodunni stated.

Earlier, Hon. Desmond Iwajomo, who presented the items on behalf of Oyerinmade said that the aspirant, out of his love and compassion for the party and the people, dim it fit to renovate and equip all the six party Secretariats in the South, for the pleasure and enjoyment of party executives and faithful.

Iwajomo urged the beneficiaries of the equipments and office materials to encourage the donor to do more by simply take good care and judiciously use the materials for the purposes they are meant for.

He said: "Oyerinmade, as we all know, is a cheerful giver and philanthropist of note. Even, without politics or political ambition, he has been given effortlessly and freely to the needy and the poor; and also made it a point of duty to better the life of the growing youths in the communities.

"As party elders, leaders and faithful, we can only return the good gestures of this our party man by massively support his Senatorial ambition and give him the mandate to represent the Southern Senatorial District at the Red Chambers of the National Assembly in the 2023 Election.

"I can assure you that there are still lots more from where all these came from, and Oyerinmade will not compromise his integrity and goodwill to do otherwise. He remains the best option for us from the Southern Senatorial District for all times best representation as from June 2023.

Responding on behalf of the beneficial chairmen, the APC Chairman, Ilaje Council Area, Prince Adegboye Raphael noted that the hand of love stretched forward to the party by Mr. Oyerinmade "is the most rewarding experience by an individual to uplift our party's profile.

"All we can say right now is thank you, most sincerely, . With all these donations, a fresh and new life has been injected into our local government party Secretariat, and I know by this singular action, our members will be happy to come around to the party office for engagements and political activities."