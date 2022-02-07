Tanzania: Samia Fires Four District Executives Over Embezzlement

Said Khamis/Deutsche Welle
(file photo).
4 February 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on Friday revoked the appointment of district executive four directors from Buchosa, Iringa, Mbeya and Singida Urban over misuse of development project funds in their respective areas.

President Samia made the decision while in Magu district, Mwanza region as she was heading to Musoma in Mara region to attend the 45th anniversary of the Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

The Head of State reminded that: "If directors want to see my true colour let them play with the funds... now the available information is that Buchosa, Iringa, Mbeya and Singida Urban directors have tampered with the funds...I have dismissed the directors with immediate effect."

On his part, the Minister in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), Innocent Bashungwa said all councils that have been implicated in the misuse of project funds scandals have been investigated.

The Minister revealed that an investigation of the same case in Geita District is still underway.

