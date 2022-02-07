Tanzania: CCM Credited for Nurturing Popular Liberation Movements

AS the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi is celebrating its 45th anniversary since it was formed the party is accredited for nurturing popular liberation movements and a consistent opponent of colonial rule in Southern Africa.

The late Julius Nyerere, a staunch Pan-Africanist, formed the Tanganyika African National Union (TANU), which in 1977 was merged with Afro-Shiraz Party (ASP) to form CCM which is today celebrating 45 years of its existence.

CCM, the dominant ruling party in Tanzania and the second longest-ruling party in Africa, campaigned to end colonial rule and supported a number of countries in the Southern Africa to attain their independence.

Since 1961, when Tanzania became an independent autonomous state, TANU which through a number of trends in political circles, now, CCM was a result of emergence of organised popular liberation movements throughout Africa with special support in Southern Africa countries, the likes of Zimbabwe, South Africa, Zambia among many others.

TANU, through the then chairmanship of the late Julius Nyerere, the architect of the country's independence and the first President, was a key entity in the struggle against foreign domination, and helped to popularise the concept of Pan-African unity.

Julius Nyerere is remembered as a central figure in the Pan-African drive for independence, and the country's involvement in liberation movements across the continent.

He strongly believed that Tanzania had a responsibility to actively assist other nations to achieve freedom from foreign and minority rule, and focused TANU's attention over the matter as a major element of his government's foreign policy.

Even before Tanganyika achieved independence, Nyerere was a vocal critic of white communities in other African countries, who were unwilling to participate in African majority-ruled societies.

As early as the late 1950s Nyerere was publishing pamphlets castigating whites in Kenya, South Africa and Southern Rhodesia (Zimbambwe) for rejecting the idea of African majority rule.

Nyerere and TANU continued this opposition to minority rule after Tanganyika's independence, making it a defining feature of the government's responsibilities.

Speaking at the TANU National Conference in 1967, Nyerere declared that "total African liberation and total African unity are basic objectives of our party and our government...we shall never be really free and secure while some parts of our continent are still enslaved."

The Arusha Declaration of 1967 outlined TANU's principles regarding domestic and foreign policy. The document is very relevant to Tanzania's involvement in the liberation struggle, as it obligated the government to cooperate with political liberation movements and to work with other states in achieving African Unity.

The Arusha Declaration is also important within the country's history as it demonstrates Nyerere's commitment to socialist principles, which formed part of his concept of Ujamaa.

Tanzania's support for liberation movements went well beyond rhetoric encouraging African unity and solidarity.

The country offered itself as a base for those fighting for liberation, hosting the forces of many movements including the African National Congress (ANC) and the Pan African Congress (PAC) from South Africa, the Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO), the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), the Zimbabwean African National Union (ZANU), the Zimbabwean African People's Union (ZAPU), and the South West Africa People's Organisation (SWAPO) from Namibia.

These movements benefitted from the safety and stability of Tanzania, as well as the experience and guidance they received from those who had already achieved independence.

Tanzania also welcomed and housed large numbers of refugees from struggles across Southern Africa, providing an escape for those endangered by war or colonial oppression.

Tanzania was closely involved in several groups and organisations that aided the liberation struggle. Of these, the most well-known was the Organisation of African Unity (OAU).

Nyerere was a strong proponent of the formation of such an organisation, and when it was established in 1963 Tanzania became among the founding members. The OAU had wider goals alongside freedom from colonialism and so it was agreed that an organ of the OAU, named the African Liberation Committee (ALC) would be formed to focus solely on the liberation struggle.

Dar es Salaam was chosen as the headquarters of the ALC and housed it for the duration of its existence. The ALC had several key objectives such as the funneling of financial aid and material assistance to liberation movements, the promotion of coordination between liberation movements to unify their forces against the common enemy, and diplomatic efforts to seek international legitimacy for liberation movements.

By providing funding, logistical support, training and publicity, ALC helped to support and organise the opposition to colonial rule in Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Angola, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Tanzania was also a key member of the Frontline States, an organisation dedicated to overthrowing the apartheid regime in South Africa. By coordinating their approaches, the Frontline States could exert a greater influence than could be achieved alone.

The formation of the Southern African Development Coordination Committee (SADCC) in 1980 was one of the most significant events in the isolation of South Africa.

SADCC brought together nine Southern African countries, including Tanzania, with the declared purpose of developing greater economic self-reliance and cooperation, so as to reduce dependence on South Africa and its apartheid regime.

Due to the economic dominance South Africa had in the region, reducing ties and resisting pressure was a near-impossible task for a single nation. Cooperation between a number of countries offered the only real prospect of achieving these objectives, but historical and geographical realities still presented many difficulties in reducing reliance on the apartheid regime.

Nyerere and his government also took action without the support of other states to challenge minority white rule in Southern Africa. In 1965, the white-dominated government of Ian Smith declared Rhodesia to be independent of the British Empire and took power.

The OAU threatened that its members would break diplomatic ties with Britain if they did not intervene to remove the minority-controlled government.

When the British government failed to do so by the deadline, Tanzania was one of only the few members that made good on the promise to end diplomatic relations and in doing so sacrificed £7.5 million in aid from Britain.

This willingness to forgo such a significant sum of money at the time of economic difficulties demonstrated the country's commitment to fighting colonial and minority rule in Africa.

The Tanzanian government also threatened to immediately withdraw from the Commonwealth if South Africa ever became a member, saying 'to vote South Africa in is to vote us out'.

In 1970, Tanzania undertook an ambitious railway project, one of the biggest on the continent, to connect Dar es Salaam with Zambia. The aim of the project, known as Tazara, was to reduce Zambia's economic dependence on Rhodesia and South Africa, both making it more politically independent and reducing the influence of the minority governments to the south.

Although many of the most visible contributions to the African liberation struggle came from the political elite of Tanzania, it should be noted that the people of Tanzania were generally very supportive of the movements as well.

The atrocities committed against the Kikuyu during the Mau Mau uprising in neighbouring Kenya had demonstrated to Tanzanians that anti-colonial struggles could be far more violent than their own relatively peaceful road to independence.

Consequently, support for African liberation movements was as strong throughout the population as it was in the government, and Nyerere was able to pursue his Pan-African objectives because of this popular support.

It was customary for regular Tanzanians to offer voluntary contributions to the cause by way of agricultural produce, meagre financial resources and even blood donations to support the African liberation struggle.