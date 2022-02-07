Tanzania: CCM Must Continue Crafting Ways to Take Tanzania to Next Level

As CCM turns 45 years since its formation, its leaders should not only work harder but also strategically to deliver to Tanzanians who heartedly voted for the party, giving it a consent to lead them for the next five year.

While it is a fact that needs no dispute that CCM has, to a greater extent, been delivering on what it promises, the party has been decorated for upholding good governance, transparence and internal democracy, the tenets that have enabled it grow stronger day by day.

However, political scientists say CCM must preserve and maintain its values and principles, if it has to continue leading the nation, including commanding Tanzania's politics.

As CCM continues to command the country's politics, its government has been strategizing on how to create jobs for Tanzanians, end poverty and build a better life for all.

The claims that CCM has been in power for a long-time and that it has failed to bring development in the country are baseless given the strides the nation has recorded in every sector.

Under CCM party, the nation has continued to be peaceful despite the existence of about 120 tribes and multiparty politics.

It is generally viewed that in any society with many people who have different political ideologies, conflicts may be unavoidable but under CCM-led government such differences have always been ironed out, keeping Tanzania in peaceful state.

Of course, under CCM party, since its inception, its tenets and principles have continued to bring honour to the nation under the founding father Mwalimu Nyerere and all its successors who have continued to wave the party's flag high in the wider interests of the nation.

As we celebrate CCM's birthday, it is good for all members and all those who love national development to remember that it is not true that conflicts of opinion within given party are meant to tear down the party, but a reminder to each other that there is a need for more careful in planning and working together as a team to fulfill those things that any party in power and to leading and overseeing the government must do.

So, as CCM party celebrates its birthday it is time for the party leaders to mirror itself, reflect on where it needs to do better and if possible innovate its strategies so that as a major party can continue, not only to lead Tanzania ahead but to use the challenges that arise during the implementation of its activities to fulfill its promises to the voters in refining them and to do more for the country's development.

In any live and effective institution differences, especially on certain opinion will always be there. The most important thing is not use them to undermine the reputation and unity of the party and its goals in serving the Tanzanians who are currently entrusted CCM with the responsibility of managing the government but to put in place mechanisms that will continue to make it stronger day by day.

Over the past 45 years, the lives of the people of Tanzania, although many might have their own interpretation on their own person justification, have changed for the better.

Under reviewed policies, millions of people and children in the country now have access to electricity and clean drinking water, healthcare and basic education.

Many children get access to higher education through loans with others joining vocation education in centres built within reasonable distance.

Although much has been achieved, CCM could have moved faster, and the quality of services could have been much better.

To-date the country's future is now in the hands of those who believe in CCM the most-the voters. In collaboration with its members, supporters and the general public, CCM is ready to write the next chapter in the country's history.

The hope in the new chapter in the fight to eradicate unemployment, poverty, and inequality is still very much alive. A chapter where it aims to uproot corruption. A chapter of renewal and greater transparent within the party. A chapter of rebuilding Tanzania in fulling its pledges. A chapter that pursues shared prosperity and inclusive growth. As we celebrate, let us turn the page and let us grow Tanzania. Together.

Over the past 45 years, the dignity of Tanzanian people under the CCM leadership has been improved within the region and beyond. The lives of Tanzanians have improved in many aspects. Within these years promotion of nation-building, social cohesion, and celebration of multiplicity as a nation has brought us to where we are today.

Under CCM leadership, unquestionably the party will continue to be admirable to many nations within the region and the rest of the world. CCM celebrates its birthday when the world nearly a year ago witnessed the loss of its chairperson, the late President Magufuli.

It was the highest level of such maturity within the party, election was conducted during which President Samia Suluhu Hassan was overwhelmingly elected as its national chairperson.

Without this high level of maturity within the party, things could have been different, as conflicts, violence and party differences could have occurred within the party in the event of such trying times.

Under the new chairperson, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzania continues to pursue world peace and advance an agenda for a better Africa and a better world.

Within 45 years CCM party has shown the capacity to self-correct where mistakes have been committed, a sign of high level of maturity.

CCM party has experience in governance, transparency, outreach, and high level of internal democracy, the tenets that are great ingredients to advance and make Tanzania a strong nation in all spheres.