Tanzania: Samia Explains Why CCM Wins General Elections

5 February 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Chama Cha Mapinduzi national chairperson and Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan has said CCM's strong foundation built by its founders is among reasons for the party to win in all general elections that have been so far conducted in the country.

Speaking at the ruling party's celebrations of the 45th anniversary held at Karume Stadium in Musoma, Mara Region on Saturday, CCM's first female national chairperson said the party is in people's heart, thanks to its commitment of fulfilling promises articulated in manifestos.

Speaking on the party's 45th anniversary, Samia said: "the journey has not been easy, as our party has been in stiff competition with other parties in the country. Our democratic system wants us to have elections every five years."

Commenting on the upcoming elections within the party, she urged citizens to participate in the democratic process by contesting various posts to serve the people.

Meanwhile, the President emphasized on the importance of maintaining peace in the country insisting: "Peace is the responsibility of all."

