Tanzania: CCM Members Rise to 12 Million As Party Goes Digital

Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has recorded numerous achievements including registering a total of 12 million members since 1977, the ruling party's Secretary General Daniel Chongolo has said in Musoma, Mara.

The party was formed in 1977, following the merger of the Tanganyika African National Union (TANU) and the Afro-Shirazi Party (ASP), with a total of 500,000 active members.

Mr Chongolo revealed this at the climax of national celebrations of the party's 45th anniversary held at Karume Stadium in Musoma, Mara Region where CCM launched an electronic membership registration system.

The party's SG Chongolo said when CCM started using the digitalized system; it registered over two million members.

"The purpose of setting up an electronic system is to help the party to have accurate data of its members, revenues and facilitate members to access various services as well as keeping records of its members," Daniel Chongolo said.

At the well-attended event, CCM national chairperson and President Samia Suluhu Hassan was the guest of honour.

The Communist Party of China (CPC) was well represented at the colourful event.