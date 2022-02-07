Tanzania: Environmental Policy Review Completed

THE government is set to introduce new 2021National Environmental Policy following the completion of review process of the old policy.

Briefing reporters in Dodoma over the weekend, Permanent Secretary in the Vice President's Office Union and Environmental Mary Maganga hinted that the new 2021 National Environmental policy has incorporated six new issues including the conservation of electronic waste from mobile and computer.

Ms Maganga mentioned other items that are included in the new policy as climate changes, invasive species (e.g. water weeds), control of safe use of modern biotechnology, pollution control in oil and gas exploration and extraction activities, and the use of chemicals.

She expressed that the 2021 National Environmental Policy is tailored to solve new environmental challenges that have continued to emerge according to changes in the economic and social system that would contribute to sustainable development.

PS Maganga hinted that the six added issues were not included in the old policy but due to changes in environmental issues including advances in technology the new policy has been contained to ensure Tanzania is safe in the modern world.

She added that after the policy inauguration on 12th February in Dodoma, the Ministry will bring it to the concerned authorities for the legislating of guidelines and laws that will force its implementation.

Also, she tipped that Vice-President Dr.Isdory Mpango will be the guest of honor during the inauguration of the policy, however, environmental conservation activities including tree planting along the main roads, schools and colleges will start one week before (07/02/2022) the event.

Also, in what is termed as 'Inauguration Week' the environmental stakeholders are devoted to cleaning the marketplaces and other public areas.

"Before the inauguration of the new 2021 National Environmental Policy, the stakeholders agreed to carry different activities to make the capital city green." She expressed and added that the Week will be used also to issue environmental education to create awareness to the public.