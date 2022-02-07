Tanzania: Government Markets Kiswahili in China

THE government has asked China to consider using Tanzanian on teaching Swahili language in China, as part of continued efforts to cement further the existing bilateral ties for mutual benefits.

The appeal was made to the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Tanzania Chen Mingjian by the minister for Culture, Arts and Sports Mohammed Mchengerwa over the weekend.

The minister was of the views that since Kiswahili is Tanzania's national language then Tanzanian teachers are the right choice for teaching the subject in the Far East country.

"Kiswahili language is growing high, and we are the ministry have the responsibility of taking it further, I therefore ask for the support from the government of China to use Tanzanian teachers in teaching Swahili subject in Chinese colleges," said the minister.

Mr Mchengerwa was speaking at the Embassy of the People Republic of China during a reception event in celebration of the Opening of Beijing 2022 Olympic winter games.

However, he assured the commitment of Tanzania to maintain it cooperation with china on areas of Sports, arts and Culture for the best interest of the two countries.

In Tanzania, Chinese language is being taught at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) and the University of Dodoma (UDOM).

Also, in March last year, the government through Presidents Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (POLARG) by forming announced to have introduced a Chinese language in some of the selected high schools.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The language is being taught in two new combinations such as Kiswahili French and Chinese (KFC) and Kiswahili, English and Chinese (KEC).

For her part, Ms Mingjian reaffirmed the continued support that will facilitate China-Tanzania cooperation and promote exchanges in various fields among the two countries.

The diplomat noted that her country is always ready to cooperate with Tanzania for the sake of promoting development of people's welfare in both countries.

Speaking of the Olympic Games, Ms Mingjian said the event is held under a theme together for a shared future which means China is joining hands with all people around the world to advance together, and help each other to jointly create a better future.

"Both China and Tanzania are firm supporters of the Olympic spirit which aims to make mankind more inclusive, vigorous and united," she noted.