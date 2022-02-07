Tanzania: All Simba Guns On Mbeya Kwanza

Holders Simba target to produce second straight win of their NBC Premier League campaign when they host debutants Mbeya Kwanza at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

The duo meet in the final fixture of the first round of the campaign with each eager to generate maximum three points and cement their positions on the log hence, the explosive 90 minutes of play will be a good judge.

After flooring Tanzania Prisons 1-0 in their previous game at the same venue, the Msimbazi Street Reds will not let this fire cool down as they are keen to pocket another 3 points so as to bridge gap with leaders Young Africans.

Again, the team's Assistant Coach Selemani Matola will be in charge of the entire match as Head Coach Pablo Franco will be watching the proceedings from the stands as his three-game suspension elapses today.

Following the slim win over Tanzania Prisons, Matola disclosed that it was vital as it gave players a winning mentality ahead of their oncoming matches as such, all eyes will be on them to see how they are going to perform.

However, apart from battling for three points, Simba will use the game as part of preparations for their essential CAF Confederation Cup duel versus ASEC Mimosas at the same venue on February 13th.

This will be Simba's first match of the CAF Confederation Cup's group stage encounters prior to facing away two fixtures against USGN of Niger on February 20th and RS Berkane of Morocco on February 27.

However, it is still not known as to when Simba's player Bernard Morrison will be permitted to resume his normal duties at the club as he has been suspended for indiscipline.

Simba released a statement on Friday about Morrison's suspension saying he was going out of the camp without permission from the authorities as such; he must report to the club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) clarifying why he was doing that.

He missed the recently played NBC Premier League match against Tanzania Prisons and the tenure of his absence from action has not yet been disclosed by his employer.

It should be noted that even when he was playing at Yanga, he was also regularly exposed to indiscipline cases hence football fraternity in the country are much aware about his manners.

For Mbeya Kwanza, they remain unpredictable side as they have bagged 13 points from 14 played matches which is not such convincing performance for them as far as the race for Premier League survival is concerned.

Their previous match was a 1-1 draw with Ruvu Shooting at Azam Complex in the city hence, facing the defending champions for the first time this season will be a major test for them.

They are the second team on the log to record many draws (7) after Biashara United who have stamped eight of them, but that has nothing to do with today's encounter as it is a different match.