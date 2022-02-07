Tanzania: Samia Highlights CCM's Key Success

AS Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) marked its 45th anniversary since it was formed in 1977 yesterday, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has highlighted the party's major achievements.

CCM has accomplished so much in the last 45 years, President Samia stated yesterday at the climax of the part's anniversary celebrations in Musoma, Mara Region.

"Over the past 45 years, CCM has been successful in bringing development to the people in the social and economic sectors, including promoting peace and stability, strengthening democracy and good governance, developing and accelerating investment, ensuring adequate energy supply, creating a better environment for education provision, and much more," President Samia said.

The CCM National Chairperson went on to say that they have increased their party's economic potential and made it more self-sufficient.

"This year, our party increased all of our employees' salaries by 89 per cent and 25 per cent for those with higher salaries, and we paid debts, to name a few things," she said.

"I congratulate all the former CCM chairpersons, secretaries, and vice-chairmen, both living and dead, for their contributions to our nation's progress, each monitoring the direction of the numerous policies that have brought us here," she stated.

According to Samia, the country, like the rest of the globe, was hit by the Coronavirus epidemic while pursuing CCM policies, which had a significant impact on the economy.

Other achievements of the party during this difficult period include the construction of large, medium, and small-scale industries, as well as ensuring that sufficient energy is available by continuing to build the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP), which when completed will generate enough electricity to meet the country's industrialisation policy, but there are several other renewable energy projects.

"We have been able to boost transport and transportation sector; the government has developed the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project, and we expect to achieve more in this railway by 2025," Samia stated.

The administration, according to the Head of State, is continuing to improve road and bridge infrastructure, improve aviation, marine, and lake transportation, as well as port construction and passenger and cargo ship manufacturing.

According to her, the CCM government has continued its efforts to improve the educational environment, including the construction of classrooms, special secondary schools, Vocational Education and Training Authority (VETA) colleges, teachers' houses, and laboratories, to ensure that every child and young person has access to education.

She indicated that they are continuing to expand health services at all levels, including dispensaries, hospitals, wards, districts, and national referral, by creating infrastructure, distributing medical equipment, and training experts.

"Access to clean and safe water has reached 75 per cent nationwide and the journey towards 85 per cent in rural areas and 95 per cent in urban areas is progressing well," President Samia said.

President Samia said agricultural, livestock and fisheries development activities are also a priority of her CCM-led government.

"For agriculture, we have started with the supply of free agricultural inputs (subsidy), in the season ended in Tanzania we were able to provide subsidy to cotton and cashewnut producers and thankfully production also grew big enough,"

To empower the people economically, the CCM Chairperson said the government based on party's policies considered, for example 10 per cent of council revenue for loans, setting up special credit windows in banks, Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF) project and enacting policies and laws that protect the interests of citizens against small financial institutions and to manage SACCOS and cooperatives in the interest of the people.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We have also continued to ensure that we formalise the informal sector of petty traders, Boda-boda operators and small business owners so that they can participate effectively in our country's economy," she said.

In addition to the achievements, President Samia also mentioned some of the challenges that CCM has faced and addressed, including policy reform, operational guidelines and systemic reforms to keep the party in the right direction.

Various leaders attended the celebrations including the fourth-phase President, Jakaya Kikwete, and President of Zanzibar, Dr Hussein Mwinyi and Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa. Others were former CCM Secretaries-General, Abdulrahman Kinana and Bashiru Ally.

Ends/Anderson