Tanzania: Japan Funds Infrastructure, Water Projects

TANZANIA and Japan have signed an agreement for implementation of two Official Development Assistance Loan and one grant aid projects.

The signing of the agreement was held between Mr Goto Shinichi, the Ambassador of Japan to Tanzania and the East African Community (EAC) and Mr Emmanuel Tutuba, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning.

The two ODA loan projects are Arusha-Holili Road Improvement Project worth 24.310 billion Yen equivalent to 488.667bn/- and Zanzibar Urban Water Distribution Facilities Improvement Project valued at 10.864bn Yen equivalent to 218.382bn/-.

The third project worth 2.726bn Yen equivalent to 54.79bn/- is for rehabilitation of Kigoma Port.

According to a press statement issued by the Embassy of Japan, the three projects are good examples of successful realization of the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development ( TICAD 7) agenda and they also serve to reiterate Japan's vision on international cooperation with Africa and in this case with Tanzania and other East African countries.

Japan pioneered international forum on Africa's development in 1993 by establishing Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD).

In the Seventh Conference, TICAD 7, which was held in Yokohama, in August 2019, three pillars were established, namely, accelerating economic transformation and improving business environment through innovation and private sector engagement, strengthening peace and stability and deepening sustainable and resilient society.