Tanzania: Samia Urges Public to Uphold Peace

CHAMA Cha Mapinduzi National Chairperson, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has urged party members and Tanzanians in general to refrain from engaging in acts that endanger the country's peace and security.

The call was made by the Head of State on Saturday at Karume grounds in Musoma Municipality, Mara Region during the climax of the ruling party's 45th anniversary celebration.

CCM was formed on February 5th, 1977, after the merging of Afro Shiraz Party (ASP) and Tanganyika African National Union (TANU) parties, intending to help citizens who had suffered at the hands of colonialists who ruled under racial discrimination, denying citizens their basic rights such as education, medical care and land ownership.

"I call on each of you, CCM members, and the general public to safeguard our nation's peace and security by refraining from acts that could harm them, and understand that preserving national security is a responsibility of each one of us, every Tanzanian," President Samia remarked.

She also urged CCM members to take part in the party's election, including contesting in various elective posts in its wings this year, in keeping with the party's motto, which compels them to participate.

The CCM Chairperson stated that the goal of the election was to elect strong and credible leaders who would be able to lead the party to the next general election. She also urged the election to follow all rules and regulations, warning against engaging in premature campaigns.

President Samia stated that 45 years ago, at the Zanzibar Amani Stadium, a chapter of Tanzanian and African history was written when the two liberation parties TANU and ASP merged to form CCM.

"The two parties willingly agreed to join forces and establish CCM, which has been a significant, driving and influential force in the politics and emancipation of the African continent, as well as world politics in general," she stated.

"Our TANU and ASP leaders distinguished themselves from many other leaders during the pre-independence era by agreeing to put personal interests aside in favour of the nation and the African continent as a whole," she continued. They believed that true liberation could not be realised unless Africa had powerful political parties capable of advancing the development agenda and liberation of the African people."

Samia went on to say that thanks to the CCM and the Communist Party of China's (CPC) solid working relationship as they were able to build Mwalimu Nyerere Leadership College at Kibaha District, Coast Region for countries that took part in the liberation struggle of the southern African countries.

She stated that the College will assist them in establishing trust, uniting and strengthening the union of CCM cadres and personnel, awakening the spirit of freedom, and strengthening collaboration between CCM and friendly parties.

CCM, the dominant ruling party in Tanzania and the second longest-ruling party in Africa, campaigned to end colonial rule and supported several countries in Southern Africa to attain their independence.

Since 1961, when Tanzania became an independent autonomous state, TANU which through several trends in political circles, now, CCM was a result of the emergence of organised popular liberation movements throughout Africa with special support in Southern African countries, the likes of Zimbabwe, South Africa, Zambia among many others.

TANU, through the then chairmanship of the late Julius Nyerere, the architect of the country's independence and the first President was a key entity in the struggle against foreign domination and helped to popularise the concept of Pan-African unity.

Julius Nyerere is remembered as a central figure in the Pan-African drive for independence, and the country's involvement in liberation movements across the continent.