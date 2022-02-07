Tanzania Commits Its Contribution to APRM

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has said Tanzania will continue to contribute to the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) to facilitate knowledge sharing among the member states.

The Premier made the commitment when he represented President Samia Suluhu Hassan in the 31st session for Heads of State and Government who are members of APRM, held virtually.

The meeting was presided over by South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"We will continue to collaborate with APRM member states so that we can be part of the development of other countries and also to learn through such countries the areas of strengthening democracy and good governance, economic management and community development," he said.

The Premier added the programme also conducts researches in member states by collaborating with institutions of the respective countries to assess various development issues, challenges and how to address them.

APRM also provides training to the society through various groups including youth, Members of Parliament, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), women, people with disabilities and other groups engaging in issues related to democracy and good governance.

"We will continue to provide our contribution to the African Union and explain our success and challenges emerge in the African organisation," he said.

Majaliwa further said that through the programme, member countries will be able to get success in various sectors including investment, construction and industry, natural resources, fisheries and minerals.

The PM said that Tanzania is in final stages of preparing a report which will be presented in the next APRM session of the Heads of State and Government.

"Tanzania is expecting to submit its second report after being assessed by members states and as well as a submission of the success and challenges.