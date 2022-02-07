Tanzania: DC Woos Traders, Investors to Kigamboni District

KIGAMBONI District Commissioner, Fatma Nyangasa, has encouraged businesspersons and investors to explore opportunities that are available in the area.

Ms Nyangasa made the call over the weekend during the launch of the Tanzania Commercial Bank (TCB) branch in the Kigamboni district.

"Kigamboni District is growing very fast and there are many opportunities for investors and business people. At present there are about 27 large investors, 7,500 medium-scale and 23,000 small-scale business persons," the DC explained.

"During the last population census of 2002 Kigamboni had a population of about 100,000 people but the number is expected to grow to over 500,000 people."

She urged TCB to create awareness among traders and women entrepreneurs on how they can use banking services to improve their businesses.

Speaking earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of (TCB), Mr Sabasaba Moshingi said the bank has increased its profits from less than 1bn/- to over 20bn/-, thanks to the transformation of the financial institution through its strategic plan during the past ten years.

The CEO noted further that the institution has as well expanded its network of branches from just 32 to 82 countrywide.

"TCB features on the list of ten biggest banks in Tanzania and is also among the top seven profit making financial institutions in the country. During the past ten years our balance sheet has grown from 200bn/- to over 1trl/-," Mr Moshingi explained.

Through a special window dubbed 'Tabasamu' which is dedicated to women, the bank has disbursed credit facilities amounting to 127bn/-, according to the CEO.

Mr Moshingi noted further that the workforce of the bank has also grown from 400 to 1,100 employees over its branches countrywide.

TCB is among the oldest banks in Tanzania having been established in the year 1925 then known as Tanzania Postal Bank (TPB).