Tanzania: Arusha Plays Hosts to Regional Local Govts Meet

THE seventh East African Local Governments Association (EALGA) starts om Monday, drawing participants from across the six East African Community (EAC) partner states.

The three-day event under the theme Devolution and the effective Implementation of the EAC treaty seeks to provide an opportunity to exchange on how best to position local and county governments to effectively contribute and drive forward EAC integration and development agenda, identify strategic solutions to common issues facing local government and subnational institutions of service delivery.

According to a statement availed to 'Daily News' by the EAC Secretariat, the conference will deliberate on the progress on setting joint priorities with the EAC as well as resolve on the implementation strategy, and build consensus to support effective decentralization by devolution in East Africa, as well as discuss development priorities in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Today's high-profile meeting which is organized by EALGA, the Commonwealth Local Government Forum (CLGF), in partnership with the Tanzania Ministry responsible for Regional Administration and Local Government was preceded by a meeting of the Forum held in Kigali, Rwanda in October, 2021 where Tanzania took over the Chair of EALGF from Rwanda's Ministry of Local Government.

Participants at the three-day event include ministers in charge of local government and decentralization in EAC member states; ministers in charge of East African affairs in EAC member states and officials from ministries charged with local government, EAC affairs and trade in EAC member states.

Others expected to feature in the meeting also include Presidents of Associations of local governments from the EAC partner states; Secretaries General of the Associations of local governments from the EAC partner states; the Chairperson of the East African Local Government Association (EALGA); Development partners supporting decentralization (Commonwealth Local Government Forum, UNCDF, UNDP and the EU). EALGF was officially launched in 2012 in Arusha, Tanzania by the Ministers of local government of the five countries of the EAC, EALGA and its five member associations, in partnership with CLGF, UCLG, EU, and UNDP.

These stakeholders committed to work together as a region to strengthen decentralisation, and improve local governance and service delivery in their efforts to reduce poverty and achieve the MDGs, and later the SDGs.

To date the EALGF has met six times: in Arusha, Tanzania (September 2012), Kampala, Uganda (May 2013), Nairobi, Kenya (October 2014), and Bujumbura, Burundi (March 2016), Nairobi, Kenya (2018), Kigali, Rwanda (2020).