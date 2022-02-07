Tanzania: Committee Looms to Advise Govt On Cargo Shipping

THE government will form an experts' committee to advise and ensure that cargoes destined to The Comoros are shipped through Tanzania's ports and efficiently handled.

Minister for Works and Transport, Prof Makame Mbarawa took the stance while hosting the Comoro's Minister for Tourism and Transport Mr Basi Ali Selim in Dar es Salaam, recently.

"We have among other things agreed to form a committee of experts from Tanzania and the Comoros, who will advise us on how to ensure effective and efficient shipping of cargoes to Comoros through our ports of Dar es Salaam and Mtwara," Prof Mbarawa said after a short tour of the Dar es Salaam Port with his guest.

He said the decision was reached, after the Comoros visiting minister expressed his country's decision of opting to use Tanzania's ports. He said apart from being closer to the islands, Tanzania's ports are faster and reliable in handling local and foreign cargo.

The minister added that already, there is a shade at the Dar es Salaam Port dedicated for storing goods destined to the country.

"This is a good starting point and gesture that the port was not only ready, but has shown commitment for further businesses with the Comoros," said Minister Mbarawa.

On his part, Mr Ali Selim, said that his country has opted for Tanzania's ports in consideration of long term and strong bilateral relationships between the two countries.

"The Comoros consider this as the right time for strengthening our relationship. We trust Tanzania's ports, which are safe and efficient and will among other things create more jobs for our citizens," he said.

He said he pleased with major redevelopment at the port, especially the shown special shed used to store cargoes destined to his country.

According to the Tanzania Port Authority's Deputy Director General Mr Karim Mataka, cargoes between Tanzania and the Comoros currently stand at 300 tonnes a month.

He explained that the cargoes were mainly farm products and domestic animals including sheep, goats and cows.

According to him, the coming of the Comoros entourage was an opportunity to transporters to grab, especially those from the private sector.