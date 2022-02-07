Kenya: Met Agency Dismisses 'Earthquake Forecast', Notifies Police Over Doctored Report

Nairobi — The Kenya Meteorological Department has distanced itself from a statement issued on January 19, warning Kenyans of a supposed earthquake in the country.

The statement in question purported to have been released by the agency's Director Stella Aura predicting an "earthquake breaking the Ritcher scale by clocking 14."

"This is the never-before seen Musalia Mudavadi earthquake, a phenomenon that is even troubling NASA scientists," the purported warning indicated.

The statement was released two days after the much publicized political earthquake by ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, during the party's National Delegates Conference.

"We wish to inform the members of the public that KMD is not in any way a political entity or affiliated to any political party or involved in political activities and neither is the Director of the department," the meteorological agency said while distancing itself from the misleading statement.

The Kenya Met said the statement had caused unnecessary alarm to users of weather and climate information.

The agency further said it had reported the message to the serious crimes unit at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, for further investigation.

"Members of the public are advised to refrain from misusing the name of the Kenya Meteorological department and that of the Director," the agency stated.