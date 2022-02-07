Namibia: Swakopmund Constituency Suffers As Councillor Remains Suspended

LEADERS of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and Swapo are worried about Swakopmund's regional developmental activities which have been on hold since the suspension of the constituency councillor, Ciske Smith-Howard, in October 2021.

Smith-Howard, who is on the Independence Patriots for Change's (IPC) ticket, was restrained from representing her party on the Erongo Regional Council, and from acting in any manner in any forum as an IPC member.

In an interview with The Namibian last week, UDF president Apius Auchab said the suspension of Smith-Howard hampers development in the region and constituency.

"How can you, because of a small in-house problem, suspend a person from regional council activities?

"The party level can have a disciplinary hearing and do their things. But the regional council work is a different thing. The person can be suspended because of issues happening at the regional council level, we would understand but party issues influencing what is happening at the regional council level is not a good thing," he said.

IPC and UDF are in a coalition at the regional council level.

Auchab added that he is consulting the president of the IPC to determine the future of the coalition if IPC cannot solve their in-house problems. If the problem cannot be solved soon, Auchab suggests a round table talk that would include Swapo, to ensure that the region functions properly.

Swapo regional coordinator Daniel Muhuura said his party is concerned about the community which is not being served as a result of Smith-Howard's suspension.

"That is a concern for me as a political head, that now our community is suffering because of that. They are currently not receiving the necessary development that they need because of the absence of this specific councillor because of squabbles in her party," said Muhuura.

IPC spokesperson Imms Nashinge did not respond to questions sent to him on when Smith-Howard can be expected back in office.