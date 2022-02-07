Namibia: Business Partners Lose N$170 000 After Buying Stolen Car

TWO men from Okahandja, Kasungo Moya (30) and Fillipus Isack (34), claim they lost N$170 000 after buying a second-hand Toyota GD6.

They own a panel beating business, KMO Commercial Services CC, situated at Okahandja. The business partners bought the bakkie from a seller who saw a post by Moya on Facebook looking for a bakkie to buy.

Moya says the seller contacted them via Facebook and thereafter they communicated via WhatsApp.

"After that, a man called us and we started engaging on 1 March 2021. We agreed that we will buy the car for N$170 000.

Moya bought the car on the same day, after making the bank transfer, he says.

The Namibian saw a bank statement dated 1 March 2021, confirming the transfer of funds on the same day.

"We only used the car for three days, and on 4 March 2021, the police came to impound the vehicle, claiming that it is a stolen car," Moya says.

On 4 March, Moya says they registered a case at Okahandja Police Station.

Since then, the men were informed that the car was found and returned to its rightful owner.

"We were also informed that the suspects were caught and were both granted bail," Moya says.

They were informed that a sum of N$69 000 was recovered from a total of N$170 000, however, Moya says when they tried to claim their funds back they were informed that it would be used as evidence in court.

The business partners were not summoned to court, but only attended proceedings of their own volition.

"We have the ID [card] of the person who claims to be the owner of the car, but we are told that the person on the ID [card] does not exist," Moya says.

The next court date is 16 February 2022 at the Okahandja Magistrate's Court.

Contacted for a comment, Otjozondjupa crime investigation coordinator deputy commissioner Naukalemo Andreas confirmed the case and that the money cannot be released because it is going to be used as evidence in court.

"The vehicle was reported as a stolen vehicle and it was given to the rightful owner. I cannot really comment on this matter because it is still in court," Andreas says.