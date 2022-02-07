Malawi: DPP Rebels Give Mutharika 14 Days to Call for National Governing Council Meeting

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) former deputy publicity secretary, Ken Msonda, has given party president Peter Mutharika14 days to call for a national governing council meeting.

Msonda said at a press conference on Monday in Blantyre that the only solution to address the party squabbles is going for an elective convention.

"Pardon me but I will say this, our president Peter Mutharika has been captured. So let's go to an elective conference where he will hand over the party leadership to someone else" says Msonda.

Msonda who said he respects the party President and Mutharika is also respected worldwide therefore he should protect his legacy.

He said that there is need to strengthen the Party as it is the next government.

Msonda said there is need for party members to unite.

He has also called on the party leadership to make decisions that are in line with the party constitution.

Msonda said that the appointments that have been made this far are all illegal as the National governing council has not met.

He says the firing of Nicholas Dausi as party's publicity secretary was also unconstitutional.

He said the appointment of Shadreck Namalomba as party Spokesperson is illegal.

"We are wondering where this position came from because it doesn't exist in our constitution" said Msonda.

Msonda flanked by Billy Malata and Joe Nyirongo said what is happening in DPP is not healthy.

He said there are some individuals who want to sell the party.

According to Msonda, there is need to stop the divisions.