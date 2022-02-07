Namibia: Police Officer Accuse of Raping a Teen Denied Bail

7 February 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Petrus Muronga

A POLICE officer (31), who was arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl on Wednesday night at Masivi roadblock was denied bail after making his first court appearance in the Rundu magistrate court on Friday.

George Munganda (31) was arrested for raping the 17-year-old girl at Masivi roadblock in the Kavango East region where he was working.

It is alleged that the girl was taken to the roadblock by her parents for safekeeping since there some domestic issues were going on in their house.

According to police reports, the girl is understood to be taken to Rundu at the police department of gender-based violence due to the issues that was happening at her parents' house.

Magistrate Barry Mufana refused to grant Munganda due to the seriousness of the matter saying that he might also interfere with police investigations.

Munkanda was represented by Benhard Tjatjara of Bernhard Tjatjara & Co Inc. Legal Practitioners Inc. while the state was represented by Public Prosecutor Godfry Shivolo.

His case was postponed to 28 of February 2022 for more police investigations.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X