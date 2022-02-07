Namibia: Police Officer Accuse of Raping a Teen Denied Bail

A POLICE officer (31), who was arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl on Wednesday night at Masivi roadblock was denied bail after making his first court appearance in the Rundu magistrate court on Friday.

George Munganda (31) was arrested for raping the 17-year-old girl at Masivi roadblock in the Kavango East region where he was working.

It is alleged that the girl was taken to the roadblock by her parents for safekeeping since there some domestic issues were going on in their house.

According to police reports, the girl is understood to be taken to Rundu at the police department of gender-based violence due to the issues that was happening at her parents' house.

Magistrate Barry Mufana refused to grant Munganda due to the seriousness of the matter saying that he might also interfere with police investigations.

Munkanda was represented by Benhard Tjatjara of Bernhard Tjatjara & Co Inc. Legal Practitioners Inc. while the state was represented by Public Prosecutor Godfry Shivolo.

His case was postponed to 28 of February 2022 for more police investigations.