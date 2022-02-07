Malawi: Chizuma Fails to Appear Before Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament

7 February 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general Martha Chizuma has today failed to appear before Legal Affairs Committee of parliament.

Committee chairperson, Peter Dimba said the ACB director is on leave.

Dimba the committee would set another day for the meeting.

On Thursday, the committee had a meeting with the Director of Public Prosecution Stevie Kayuni to hear from him why the DPP denied the ACB consent to prosecute businessman Ashok Nair in alleged corruption related cases.

On Monday, the committee was expected to hear the side of the ACB on the matter through its Director General Martha Chizuma after it emerged that she had submitted a "half baked" request to the DPP.

