Namibia: Three Bodies Retrieved From Oanob Dam

THE bodies of three men, who went for sundowners on a speed boat on Oanob Dam outside Rehoboth in the Hardap region and drowned on Saturday, were retrieved yesterday afternoon.

Deputy commissioner Eric Clay of the Hardap police said after an extensive search since Saturday night, which involved divers of the Namibian Police, Crisis Response, N.M.R and Marshall Rangers Namibia, the last body was found yesterday afternoon.

Clay said the three men were part of a group of nine men, who were on a joyride when the boat started filling up with water and sank.

"On Saturday, six of the men swam to safety, but three did not make it to the shore. The boat itself was also not found on Saturday. Therefore, the teams returned on Sunday to ensure they find the bodies of those who were suspected to have drowned," said Clay.

Manager of Marshall Rangers Namibia Saun Naude said the boat ran out of fuel on the dam and that the men tried to paddle back to the shore. "However, the boat started to take on water. This forced the men to abandon the boat and start swimming," said Naude.

Not everyone on the boat was a strong swimmer, and only four made it to the shore. He noted that none of the men on the boat cruise was wearing a life jacket.

"The driver of the boat tried to help the others who could not swim so strongly. He managed to help two, who we took to hospital on Saturday night," said Naude.

"However, not everyone could be helped as the incident took place after eight and it became dark," he said.

One of the two was discharged on Saturday night while the second one is still in hospital on a ventilator," said Naude.

The names of the deceased could not be released at the time of going to print as the next of kin were yet to be informed.

"We still have to identify the bodies and inform the families," said Clay.

He expressed his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and urged those going for boat rides on the dam to make sure they put on safety jackets and double-check the safety of the boats and facilities being used.