Mozambique: Floating Platform Installation Within the Time Frame

Maputo — The installation of the floating platform to be used in the production of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) above the Coral South gas field, within Area Four of the Rovuma Basin, off the coast of the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, is running within the scheduled time frame, according to a report in Monday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias".

The platform, which reached Mozambican waters on 3 January after a lengthy voyage from South Korea, where it was built, had been primarily expected to start extracting gas within the second half of the year, placing Mozambique among the world's main LNG producers.

The platform is owned by a consortium headed by the Italian energy company, ENI, and contracts have already been signed to sell its entire LNG production to British Petroleum (BP).

"The arrival of the Coral Sul - FLNG platform in Mozambican waters is a capacity demonstration of ENI and its partners, within Area Four, to deliver the project within the established time frame, with safety. It is moving as planned towards its operational phase and we are confident that the first production of LNG will occur within the second half of 2022," ENI sources assured Noticias.

Currently, preparation activities are underway within Area Four to ensure anchoring and mooring of the floating platform.

Once the platform has been successfully installed in its final position and bound to the production lines, the offshore commissioning phase will follow, consisting of equipment testing prior to the production, within Mozambique's Regulations on the Licencing of Hydrocarbon Infrastructures and Operations.