Mozambique: African Leaders Hail Mozambique's Anti-Terrorism Approach

7 February 2022
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — African leaders at the weekend summit of the African Union held in Addis Ababa praised Mozambique's approach to terrorism in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, involving troops from Rwanda and the Southern African Development Community Military Mission (SAMIM).

Addressing reporters at the end of the two day meeting, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi said that African leaders commended the country's efforts in the struggle against terrorism that since 2017 has caused the deaths of an estimated 2,500 people and has displaced over 800,000 others.

"The African Union is participating and collaborating with us", said Nyusi. "For instance, before the involvement of Rwanda we discussed it within SADC. We often say that every force and every form of aid that flows must come under the SADC umbrella,"

He added that Kigali could not deploy any detachment without the consent of the AU, which gave the green light.

The AU Standby Force and military means, Nyusi declared, are ready for Mozambique to wield, and the country has been holding further consultations to check on the possibility of an effective use of the available means.

The fight against terrorism is a pressing issue across the continent, and AU leaders have called for May an extraordinary summit, in Malabo, where they will debate terrorism and the re-emerging threat of unconstitutional change of governments, through military coups.

In the past 16 months, the continent has recorded military coups in Mali, Guinea Conakry, and Burkina Faso and last week there was a failed coup in Guinea Bissau.

