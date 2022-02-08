Nigerian Healthtech Startup Reliance Health Raises $40m Led By General Atlantic

There's no denying the growth of healthtech globally over the past three years thanks to the pandemic. The event has accelerated the use of telemedicine, virtual care, and drug delivery, thus fuelling investor interest in the sector.

Investment has also trickled down to Africa, with large checks going into growth-stage startups. Lagos- and Texas-based digital healthcare provider Reliance Health is the latest beneficiary and is doing so in grand style, raising $40 million. The Series B round is the largest of its kind in African healthtech.