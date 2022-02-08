Zimbabwe: Zimfest Live Announces Mukuru As the New Headline Sponsor for Summer Event

Zimfest Live has announced a new headline sponsor and venue ahead of its event in August this year.

The annual family-friendly music festival, which has signed a new sponsorship deal with Mukuru, Africa's leading remittances-focused fintech, will hold its event on 6 August 2022 at Hertfordshire Showground in St Albans.

A representative from Redcliff Management, said, "We are delighted to have partnered with Mukuru to take the festival to the next level.

"Over the last five years, we have worked with some reputable companies and organisations, and we are grateful to all of them for supporting our vision and taking the festival to new heights. Our latest collaboration with Mukuru shows our commitment to progressing the festival even further with an organisation that shares a similar vision.

"The Mukuru team are passionate about the way they do business - something which aligns with our values. Zimfest Live is continually expanding its scope and we're incredibly proud to be working with them as we prepare for this year's festival at a new location. The line-up this year will also reflect the next chapter we are embarking on as an organisation."

Present in over 14 countries, Mukuru was established in 2004, giving emerging consumers access to affordable and reliable financial and remittance services.

Oliver O'Brien, Group Executive Head of Strategy and Business Development at Mukuru, said: "Our roots run deep into Africa, serving over 10 million customers across the continent. Mukuru is about more than just money transfers. We are committed to serving, uniting, and empowering communities across Africa and the world, and we aim for synergies with partners that share our passion and values.

"We are delighted to be the headline sponsor at this year's Zimfest Live festival. The organisation has been at the heart of the Southern African community for more than two decades, providing a world-class event that brings together both creativity and community in one place. Just as we do at Mukuru, the Zimfest Live organisation genuinely understands its audience and continually finds new ways to enrich the lives of Africans in the diaspora."

The head sponsor is joined by Nyaradzo, Diaspora Funeral Cash Plan, Grayson Roofing MyHippostore and Tann Law.