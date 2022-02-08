Nigeria: Lassa Fever Killed 40 Nigerians in January - NCDC

7 February 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ojoma Akor

The Lassa fever outbreak claimed 40 lives January, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said.

In a situation report on Sunday, the centre said the 40 deaths represented a case fatality rate (CFR) of 19.0 percent lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021 which was 22.2 percent.

The report also showed that 211 confirmed cases of the disease were recorded out of a total of 981 suspected cases. The NCDC said in total, 14 states had recorded at least one confirmed case across 43 local government areas.

"Of all confirmed cases, 82 percent are from Ondo, Edo and Bauchi States.

The centre said that no new healthcare worker was affected in the fourth week of January.

It said: "the National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi sectoral Emergency Coordination Centre (EOC) was activated to coordinate response activities at all levels."

