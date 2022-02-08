Kenya: I Will Lead Harambee Stars to 2023 AFCON Tournament as President - Odinga

7 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Orange Democratic Movement Party Leader Raila Odinga has pledged to lead Kenya to the next AFCON tournament, if elected President.

Odinga said his administration will invest in football right from the grassroots, by supporting community clubs.

His he made the statement after watching thrilling AFCON finals between Egypt and Senegal, where Senegal emerged winner, following a decisive penalty shootout of 4-2.

"Congratulations Senegal on winning AFCON 2021. I promise the legion of soccer fans that under my administration Harambee stars will be at the next AFCON," said Odinga.

Senegal's win came after two previous finals defeat, with Egypt missing out on a record-extending eighth continental crown.

Harambee Stars was edged out of the AFCON in March 2021 after playing to a 1-1 draw with Egypt.

The national team only managed a single win, the rest being draws and a loss during the group qualifying matches.

