Africa CDC to Become an Autonomous Agency

The Africa Centres for Disease and Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has been given powers to operate as a fully autonomous body in a latest decision by the African Union Summit.

The decision was reached by African heads of state and government Sunday, February 6 during the closing ceremony of the 35th ordinary session held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Following the decision, Africa CDC will have the legal, institutional, and operational autonomy to for instance serve as a channel to mobilise financing and build the necessary capabilities as well as acquire vital continental assets for disease prevention and control.

"At the AU Summit 2022, heads of state and government have made a historic decision to elevate AfricaCDC status to an autonomous health agency of the AU... ," John Nkengasong Director of the agency wrote via Twitter.

Prior to the development, the agency was subsumed within the African Union Commission operating under the commissioner for social affairs making it difficult to make decisions in case there is a need for an urgent response of deployment of resources to fight disease.

The agency will also be able to strengthen national health systems in Africa, which began during the Covid-19 pandemic, by training and building capacity throughout the continent improving on the calibre of public health assets and personnel.

It is expected to be funded by the AU as an independent entity and the position of director will be upgraded to that of director-general that will be equitable to a Commissioner.

Established five years ago, Africa CDC is a specialised technical institution of the AU with an aim to offer coordinated support to public health initiatives of member states and strengthen the capacity of their public health institutions to detect, prevent, control, and respond quickly and effectively to disease threats.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the agency has coordinated the African Union's continental response strategy. Key among the goals of the Africa CDC was to create a medical supplies platform acting as a one-stop shop for procurement of vital personal protective equipment by governments.